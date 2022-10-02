Short Interest in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Decreases By 18.7%

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the August 31st total of 4,750,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 988,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EAT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brinker International from $28.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.74.

Brinker International Trading Down 2.5 %

EAT traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 640,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,837. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.43. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $296,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,500.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 6,063.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

