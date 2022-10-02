Short Interest in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Declines By 9.7%

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

BRP Group Price Performance

NASDAQ BRP traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $26.35. 401,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $232.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BRP Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP Group

In other news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin bought 172,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $4,965,640.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in BRP Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in BRP Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 27,220 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in BRP Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 561,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after acquiring an additional 24,786 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in BRP Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,184,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,785,000 after acquiring an additional 114,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in BRP Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Desjardins reduced their target price on BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Further Reading

