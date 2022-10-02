Short Interest in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Decreases By 10.6%

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Bunge by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.57. 1,051,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,652. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.70. Bunge has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.43). Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

