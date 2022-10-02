Short Interest in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Declines By 7.3%

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,100 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the August 31st total of 347,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded down $44.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $853.05. 79,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,916. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,195.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,275.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Cable One has a 52 week low of $850.44 and a 52 week high of $1,875.00.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.41 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $429.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.46 million. Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 19.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cable One will post 63.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Cable One

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

In related news, Director Brad D. Brian purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $951.11 per share, with a total value of $47,555.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $47,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brad D. Brian bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $951.11 per share, with a total value of $47,555.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,051 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC purchased a new position in Cable One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,678,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CABO. Cowen boosted their target price on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,645.83.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Further Reading

