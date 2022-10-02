Short Interest in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Decreases By 20.1%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 6,220,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of CPRX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. 2,185,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,438,382. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.29 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 31.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,559.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $2,029,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 761,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,306,125.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 795,748 shares of company stock valued at $11,434,354 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

