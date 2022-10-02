Short Interest in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Rises By 16.6%

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the August 31st total of 144,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Online Education Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in China Online Education Group by 219.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in China Online Education Group in the first quarter valued at $213,000. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Online Education Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COE remained flat at $1.92 during trading on Friday. 41,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,878. China Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $3.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

China Online Education Group ( NYSE:COE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Online Education Group in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

