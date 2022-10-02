Short Interest in Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Drops By 21.0%

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,473,600 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the August 31st total of 1,864,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 350.9 days.

Chinasoft International Trading Down 10.4 %

Shares of Chinasoft International stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.61. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,106. Chinasoft International has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85.

Chinasoft International Company Profile

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments. The company offers CloudEasy, a cloud management platform; Huaxia Cloud, a cloud brokerage platform; Tencent Cloud that provides cloud consultation, migration, operation and maintenance management, and application development and integration; enterprise cloud disk; and cloud shop O2O platform.

