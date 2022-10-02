Short Interest in Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Drops By 21.0%

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,473,600 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the August 31st total of 1,864,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 350.9 days.
Chinasoft International Trading Down 10.4 %
Shares of Chinasoft International stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.61. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,106. Chinasoft International has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85.
Chinasoft International Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chinasoft International (CFTLF)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Chinasoft International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinasoft International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.