Short Interest in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Increases By 13.3%

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,600 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the August 31st total of 668,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,838,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 547,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,437,000 after purchasing an additional 41,910 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.00.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 0.4 %

CHDN traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.15. 207,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,518. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.32. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.12. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $582.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.06 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 78.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.