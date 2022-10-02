Short Interest in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Increases By 13.8%

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 704,600 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 618,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 248,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In other news, CFO Andre S. Valentine purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.99 per share, with a total value of $317,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,012,295.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $1,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,779.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 539,596 shares of company stock worth $67,582,829 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Concentrix by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,870,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Concentrix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,120,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,915,000 after acquiring an additional 618,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Concentrix by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Concentrix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,207,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Concentrix Trading Up 1.7 %

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday.

Concentrix stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,220. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.51. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $108.57 and a 1 year high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 11.60%.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

