Short Interest in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Rises By 16.7%

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Cooper-Standard Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE CPS traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $5.84. 186,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,258. Cooper-Standard has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.73. The company has a market cap of $99.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 86.67%. The business had revenue of $605.92 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the first quarter worth approximately $841,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 314.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,545 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 100.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

