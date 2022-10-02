Short Interest in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Increases By 29.6%

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the August 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 931,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 3,258,693 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $83,911,344.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,867,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,088,743. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $1,190,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 3,258,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $83,911,344.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,867,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,088,743. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,899,416 shares of company stock worth $177,791,948. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 54.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $124,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $27.35 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23 and a beta of 0.77.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $109.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.62.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

