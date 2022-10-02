Short Interest in Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Drops By 17.3%

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.4 days.

Dream Unlimited Trading Up 3.1 %

DRUNF traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $18.38. 449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average is $29.03. Dream Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32.

Dream Unlimited Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0774 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

