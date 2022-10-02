Short Interest in Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Declines By 12.1%

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 927,800 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the August 31st total of 1,055,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Electrovaya Stock Up 7.1 %
Electrovaya stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.71. 13,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,671. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67. Electrovaya has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.14.
