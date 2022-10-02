Short Interest in ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Decreases By 12.0%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS EGKLF remained flat at $7.70 during trading hours on Friday. ElringKlinger has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

