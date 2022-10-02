Short Interest in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Drops By 19.6%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the August 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

EDN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,290. The stock has a market cap of $293.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $7.89.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $312.09 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 13.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

