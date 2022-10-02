Short Interest in EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Drops By 17.4%

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EVgo stock. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVgo Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of EVGOW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. 23,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,163. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09. EVgo has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $8.33.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.