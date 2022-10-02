Short Interest in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Drops By 20.4%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FEDU traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103. Four Seasons Education has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

