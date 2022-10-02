Short Interest in Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Decreases By 11.8%

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Gestamp Automoción Price Performance

Shares of Gestamp Automoción stock remained flat at $3.78 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81. Gestamp Automoción has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $3.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gestamp Automoción from €4.50 ($4.59) to €4.20 ($4.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.

About Gestamp Automoción

Gestamp Automoción, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. The company offers Body-in-White products, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

