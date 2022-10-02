Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Drops By 19.8%

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,075,800 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the August 31st total of 15,055,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,236.3 days.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa stock remained flat at 1.16 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.52. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 12-month low of 0.48 and a 12-month high of 2.25.

About Grupo Financiero Inbursa

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.

