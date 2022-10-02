Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Drops By 19.8%

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,075,800 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the August 31st total of 15,055,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,236.3 days.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance
Shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa stock remained flat at 1.16 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.52. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 12-month low of 0.48 and a 12-month high of 2.25.
About Grupo Financiero Inbursa
