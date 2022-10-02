Short Interest in Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Decreases By 24.2%

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the August 31st total of 336,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.9 days.
Grupo Herdez Price Performance
Shares of Grupo Herdez stock remained flat at 1.70 during trading on Friday. Grupo Herdez has a 12 month low of 1.18 and a 12 month high of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is 1.52.
Grupo Herdez Company Profile
