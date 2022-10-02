Short Interest in Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Decreases By 8.0%

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.9 days.

Heineken stock traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.30. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average of $74.62. Heineken has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $96.90.

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. The company's portfolio consists of approximately 300 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. It operates in Africa, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific.

