Short Interest in Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Grows By 32.7%

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Horizonte Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HZMMF stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. Horizonte Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.12.

About Horizonte Minerals

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

