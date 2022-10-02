Short Interest in Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Grows By 32.7%

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Horizonte Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of HZMMF stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. Horizonte Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.12.
About Horizonte Minerals
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Horizonte Minerals (HZMMF)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.