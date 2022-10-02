Short Interest in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Declines By 19.1%

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 46,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
