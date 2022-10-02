Short Interest in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Declines By 22.4%

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Hurco Companies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hurco Companies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 2.71% of Hurco Companies worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hurco Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Hurco Companies Stock Performance

Hurco Companies Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:HURC traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,109. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average is $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.51. Hurco Companies has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $35.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About Hurco Companies

(Get Rating)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.