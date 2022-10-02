Short Interest in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Declines By 19.3%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 932,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 111,942 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 62.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 54,145 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IPA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,227. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and provision of related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.
