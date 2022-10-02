Short Interest in Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH) Declines By 23.3%

Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXH. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Human Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Human Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Human Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Human Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Human Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrial Human Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

AXH traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.15. 34,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,190. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05. Industrial Human Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

About Industrial Human Capital

Industrial Human Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Industrial Human Capital, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

