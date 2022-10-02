Short Interest in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ) Drops By 22.7%

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Tech Acquisitions II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter worth approximately $14,051,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter worth approximately $8,089,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter worth approximately $6,965,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 536,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 37,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter worth approximately $5,272,000.

Get Industrial Tech Acquisitions II alerts:

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITAQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.06.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Company Profile

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Tech Acquisitions II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.