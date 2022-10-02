Short Interest in Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Drops By 17.2%

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,014,600 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 7,264,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20,048.7 days.

Innovent Biologics Stock Performance

Innovent Biologics stock remained flat at $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. Innovent Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

Innovent Biologics Company Profile

Innovent Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in China. The company operates a platform for the discovery, development, and manufacture of antibody drug candidates in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, and metabolic diseases. Its principal drug candidate is Tyvyt (sintilimab), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, and esophageal carcinoma.

