Short Interest in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Increases By 27.2%

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,050,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the August 31st total of 12,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

INVH stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,005,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,177,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.82.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 154.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

