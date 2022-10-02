Short Interest in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expands By 15.9%

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.34, for a total transaction of $426,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,394,599 shares in the company, valued at $631,055,078.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $3,751,150. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,236,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,186,000 after acquiring an additional 933,160 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 557,497 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,861,000 after acquiring an additional 415,842 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 892,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,049,000 after acquiring an additional 314,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,051,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,960,000 after purchasing an additional 302,102 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.35. 328,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,787. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.39. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $180.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.35.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

