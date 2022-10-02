Short Interest in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Decreases By 18.7%

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,280,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the August 31st total of 18,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson set a $6.30 target price on shares of ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Get ironSource alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in ironSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ironSource by 33.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 516,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 128,438 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of ironSource by 49.5% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the period. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ironSource Stock Up 0.6 %

ironSource stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. 5,049,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,057,387. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.97. ironSource has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $182.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.46 million. ironSource had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 9.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that ironSource will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ironSource

(Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.