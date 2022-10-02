Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Rises By 29.5%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,400 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the August 31st total of 165,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTE traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $23.95. 585,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,648. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $25.71.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBTE. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 7,623.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,665 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $622,000.

