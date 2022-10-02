Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Rises By 29.5%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,400 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the August 31st total of 165,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IBTE traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $23.95. 585,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,648. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $25.71.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.