Short Interest in Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Decreases By 16.7%

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Julius Bär Gruppe Price Performance

JBAXY opened at $8.65 on Friday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBAXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 62 to CHF 61 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 61 to CHF 62 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 61 to CHF 62 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

