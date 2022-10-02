Short Interest in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Increases By 13.8%

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kewaunee Scientific stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.54% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Price Performance

KEQU traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.60. 1,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $49.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Kewaunee Scientific has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $20.48.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific ( NASDAQ:KEQU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.72 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 3.08%.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates through two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

Further Reading

