Short Interest in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Decreases By 17.7%

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,700 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the August 31st total of 506,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 153,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantronix

In related news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 16,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $85,279.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,604.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 16,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $85,279.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,604.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 16,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $86,441.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,680.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,283 shares of company stock valued at $891,685. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantronix

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Lantronix by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LTRX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 137,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,960. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $169.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Lantronix

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.