Short Interest in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Expands By 18.4%

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Limbach Price Performance

LMB stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 44,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,569. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39. Limbach has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Limbach had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limbach

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Limbach by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Limbach by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 60,224 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Limbach by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.