Short Interest in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Drops By 17.7%

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the August 31st total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Mercurity Fintech Price Performance
Shares of MFH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,213. Mercurity Fintech has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24.
Mercurity Fintech Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mercurity Fintech (MFH)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Mercurity Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercurity Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.