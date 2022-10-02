Short Interest in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Drops By 17.7%

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the August 31st total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of MFH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,213. Mercurity Fintech has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of operational software based on blockchain technologies and related services in the British Virgin Islands and the Asia pacific region. It provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders, blockchain-based virtual communities, and liquidity providers.; an asset digitalization platform, which provides blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals.

