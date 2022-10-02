Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Grows By 16.5%

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 717,100 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the August 31st total of 615,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,372,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,111,000 after purchasing an additional 32,530 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 686,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 133,341 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $753,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 32.7% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 36,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance

BXMX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 267,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,735. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

