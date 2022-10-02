Short Interest in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Drops By 20.0%

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Solo Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Institutional Trading of Solo Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,145,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 517,370 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,976,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of DTC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. 391,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $360.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41. Solo Brands has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $23.39.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.06 million. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Solo Brands will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Solo Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.