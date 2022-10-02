Short Interest in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Drops By 13.4%

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,300 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 455,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of The Hackett Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the second quarter worth $77,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the first quarter worth $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the second quarter worth $111,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group Trading Down 1.2 %

HCKT traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,170. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

