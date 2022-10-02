Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,707 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,772 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $69.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Western Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.05.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

