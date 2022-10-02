Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,077,000 after buying an additional 630,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,839,000 after buying an additional 294,602 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $49,289,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 731.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,644,000 after buying an additional 284,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE WSM opened at $117.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.19. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,536,977.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $9,789,500. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.40.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

