Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives $160.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.43.

SIEGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($122.45) to €95.00 ($96.94) in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.8 %

SIEGY stock opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $89.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($2.17). The business had revenue of $19.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 3.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.