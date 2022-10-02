Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives C$16.34 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2022

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIAGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.34.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIA shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Sienna Senior Living Trading Up 1.1 %

TSE SIA opened at C$11.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$858.76 million and a PE ratio of 33.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.71. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$11.55 and a one year high of C$15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.60, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$176.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently 268.57%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.