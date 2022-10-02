Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives C$16.34 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.34.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIA shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Sienna Senior Living Trading Up 1.1 %

TSE SIA opened at C$11.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$858.76 million and a PE ratio of 33.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.71. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$11.55 and a one year high of C$15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.60, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

Sienna Senior Living ( TSE:SIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$176.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently 268.57%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

