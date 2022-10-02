Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $713,000 Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,052,000. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73,582.0% in the first quarter. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 323,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after buying an additional 323,025 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth $12,572,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 196,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 955,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,604,000 after purchasing an additional 135,420 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSY stock remained flat at $49.39 during trading on Friday. 512,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,401. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.64. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $50.47.

