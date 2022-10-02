Signum (SIGNA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.07 Million

Signum (SIGNA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Signum has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Signum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Signum has a total market cap of $5.07 million and $2,794.00 worth of Signum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aid Ukraine Coin (AUC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Auctus (AUC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Crypto Soccer (CSC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CasinoCoin (CSC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Signum

Signum (SIGNA) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 14th, 2014. Signum’s total supply is 2,130,801,392 coins and its circulating supply is 2,129,891,582 coins. Signum’s official Twitter account is @signum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Signum is https://reddit.com/r/Signum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Signum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 24th of June of 2021 Burstcoin became Signum Signum is the community-driven technology that powers the cryptocurrency Signa (SIGNA). Easy smart contracts: With Signum SmartJ platform, developers can write, debug, and deploy smart contracts using only Java. It uses Proof-of-Commitment (PoC+): the next evolution of the Proof of Capacity (PoC) consensus algorithm. Using available disk space to sustainably secure the network and boost your share of mining rewards by committing Signa on-chain. Telegram | Discord | YouTube | Medium Whitepaper “

