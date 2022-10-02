Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.79 Per Share

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Silvergate Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.79 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.75. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silvergate Capital’s current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.65 EPS.

SI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.69.

Silvergate Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

SI opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.07. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $239.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.60.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.30. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,709,000 after acquiring an additional 241,988 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,100,000 after acquiring an additional 354,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,588,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,049,000 after acquiring an additional 147,186 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,632,000 after acquiring an additional 322,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 827,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,646,000 after acquiring an additional 186,032 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Silvergate Capital news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,392.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

