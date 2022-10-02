Sime Armoyan Sells 265,204 Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) insider Sime Armoyan sold 265,204 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.25, for a total transaction of C$1,392,480.12.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Sime Armoyan sold 326,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.43, for a total transaction of C$1,771,060.20.

TSE CFW traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$5.31. The company had a trading volume of 13,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$207.40 million and a PE ratio of -2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.86. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$3.33 and a 12 month high of C$6.45.

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$318.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$316.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CFW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calfrac Well Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.00.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

