SNS Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE WFC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.22. The company had a trading volume of 21,182,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,998,850. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average of $44.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

