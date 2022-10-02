SNS Financial Group LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Vertical Research cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCAR traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,259. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $97.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.45%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

